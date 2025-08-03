PHOTOs from the glamorous dowry ceremony of PS BELIO KIPSANG’s son and Billionaire businessman, DAVID LANGAT’s daughter





Sunday, August 3, 2025 - It was a day of elegance and tradition in Kapseret on Saturday August 2nd as two influential families came together for the dowry ceremony of Brian Belio, son of Immigration PS Belio Kipsang, and Nicole Langat, daughter of billionaire businessman, David Langat.

The event, rooted in the cultural practice of Tumdoab Kanyiook, celebrated love, unity, and gratitude.

The couple dazzled in coordinated tan attire - Brian in a sleek suit and Nicole in a strapless bodycon dress complemented by a cowhide-pattern cape that paid homage to their cultural roots.

PS Kipsang and Langat looked equally dashing, dressed in light grey and navy blue suits, respectively.

The intimate yet high-profile affair was attended by political and business elites.

Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, shared warm wishes with the couple, posting, “Wishing Brian and Nicole a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness!”

Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, newly married himself, called it “a beautiful celebration of culture, love, and unity.”

Photos from the event quickly went viral, drawing admiration - and curiosity - from Kenyans online.



