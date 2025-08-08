Reactions as beautiful LADY who graduatd from KU with a B.COM degree turns into mama mboga to make ends meet (PHOTOs)







Friday, August 8, 2025 - A brilliant and beautiful Kenyan lady has sparked reactions on social media after sharing her inspiring yet sobering story.

Despite excelling in KCPE and KCSE and earning a Bachelor of Commerce (BCOM) degree from Kenyatta University, she revealed on TikTok that she now works as a mama mboga (vegetable vendor) after struggling to find formal employment.

She is among many Kenyan graduates participating in a viral TikTok challenge highlighting what they studied versus their current jobs, exposing the harsh realities of unemployment in the country.

Her story sparked mixed reactions.

Many applauded her for choosing honest work over unethical shortcuts, praising her grit and determination.

Others pointed out that some mama mbogas actually earn more than salaried workers, emphasizing that it’s all about mindset and how one packages their hustle.

See reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST