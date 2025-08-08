New survey explains why most Kenyan men in their 30s are shunning marriage and opting to stay single







Friday, August 8, 2025 - A new survey has shed light on a growing trend among Kenyan men in their 30s - the conscious decision to remain single.

In urban hubs like Nairobi, more men are choosing independence over traditional marriage, reflecting a shift in priorities, mindset, and social expectations.

For decades, success for a man was tied to his role as a provider and family man but the narrative is changing.

Many men are focused on building careers, achieving financial stability, and nurturing personal growth before considering lifelong commitments.

The high cost of weddings, economic uncertainty, and the pressure of providing in tough financial times are major deterrents.

Add to that the emotional weight of modern relationships - and the fear of divorce - and it's easy to see why many prefer to build life on their own terms.

The survey also highlighted a shift in how single life is perceived.

Where bachelorhood was once seen as incomplete, it’s now celebrated for the freedom it offers.

Men are pursuing goals, managing finances, and enjoying companionship - without the legal or emotional constraints of marriage.

Online discussions show rising skepticism toward marriage, with many questioning its long-term value.

What was once the exception is fast becoming the norm.

