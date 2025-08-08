New survey explains why most Kenyan men in their 30s are shunning marriage and opting to stay single

Friday, August 8,
2025 - A new survey has shed light on a growing trend among Kenyan men in
their 30s - the conscious decision to remain single.
In urban hubs like Nairobi, more men are choosing
independence over traditional marriage, reflecting a shift in priorities,
mindset, and social expectations.
For decades, success for a man was tied to his role as a
provider and family man but the narrative is changing.
Many men are focused on building careers, achieving
financial stability, and nurturing personal growth before considering lifelong
commitments.
The high cost of weddings, economic uncertainty, and the
pressure of providing in tough financial times are major deterrents.
Add to that the emotional weight of modern relationships - and
the fear of divorce - and it's easy to see why many prefer to build life on
their own terms.
The survey also highlighted a shift in how single life is
perceived.
Where bachelorhood was once seen as incomplete, it’s now
celebrated for the freedom it offers.
Men are pursuing goals, managing finances, and enjoying
companionship - without the legal or emotional constraints of marriage.
Online discussions show rising skepticism toward marriage,
with many questioning its long-term value.
What was once the exception is fast becoming the norm.
