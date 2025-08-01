Media personality JANET MBUGUA opens up on losing friends after divorce from EDDIE NDICHU over infidelity - ‘It is subtle but real”







Friday, August 1, 2025 - Media personality, Janet Mbugua, has offered a rare glimpse into her life post-divorce, revealing how it significantly altered her emotional and social landscape.

Speaking on Adelle Onyango’s podcast, Janet candidly shared that life after her split from Eddie Ndichu felt like stepping into a “different society.”

“There’s a shift that happens - suddenly, you’re not a ‘plus one’ anymore. Invitations change, friendships evolve. It’s subtle but real,” she said.

The NTV host and Eddie tied the knot in a colourful 2015 ceremony at Chaka Ranch in Nyeri.

However, by 2019, rumours swirled about their separation, culminating in Janet officially filing for divorce in May 2022.

Though she’s remained private about the reasons, she’s been open about the aftermath.

“You feel it even just walking into a gathering,” Janet noted.

Despite the emotional toll, Janet’s younger sister, Sharon Mbugua, who is a mental health advocate, praised her sibling’s strength.

“I’m proud of Janet. Her resilience challenges me,” she shared during Janet’s podcast launch, adding that she supports her sister quietly while spending time with her nephews.

Sharon also recalled the early days of Janet’s relationship with Eddie, revealing her initial surprise at the engagement.

“He was persuasive. The proposal was unexpected, but we supported them fully.”