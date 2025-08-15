‘Huyu Anapenda Mechi! Cheeky MUMAMA reveals why Ben 10s cannot resist them in viral video (WATCH)







Friday, August 15, 2025 - A viral clip of a cheeky older woman, popularly known online as mumama, has set social media ablaze.

In the footage, she’s seen pulling bold dance moves in a daring thigh-high slit dress, confidently showing off her curves.

The video has split opinion online with some netizens accusing her of “acting like a slay queen,” while others praised her for unapologetically living life on her own terms.

The moment comes amid a growing trend of older women dating younger men, popularly called Ben 10s, with some netizens suggesting the video explains why such women continue to capture the hearts of youthful admirers.

