‘Huyu Anapenda Mechi! Cheeky MUMAMA reveals why Ben 10s cannot resist them in viral video (WATCH)

Friday, August 15, 2025 - A viral clip of a cheeky older woman, popularly known online as mumama, has set social media ablaze.
In the footage, she’s seen pulling bold dance moves in a
daring thigh-high slit dress, confidently showing off her curves.
The video has split opinion online with some netizens
accusing her of “acting like a slay queen,” while others praised her for
unapologetically living life on her own terms.
The moment comes amid a growing trend of older women dating
younger men, popularly called Ben 10s, with some netizens suggesting the video
explains why such women continue to capture the hearts of youthful admirers.
