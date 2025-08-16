DONALD TRUMP administration issues visa warning to Kenyans travelling to the United States







Saturday, August 16, 2025 - US President Donald Trump’s administration has issued a warning to Kenyans travelling to the United States, cautioning them against overstaying beyond the permitted period of stay.

The US Government termed overstaying a violation of immigration laws that could jeopardize future visa eligibility.

In a statement released by the US Embassy in Nairobi on Saturday, August 16th, officials clarified that holding a US visa does not guarantee how long one may remain in the country.

Instead, a visa only permits a traveler to present themselves at an American port of entry - such as an airport or seaport - where Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers decide the duration of their stay.

“A US visa allows you to travel to a US port of entry and request permission to enter. How long you are allowed to stay in the United States is not your visa’s expiration date,” the embassy explained.

The CBP officer issues an “Admit Until Date” upon arrival, which can be checked online at i94.cbp.dhs.gov.

The embassy noted that the clarification followed numerous questions from Kenyans on the difference between visa validity and authorized stay in the United States.

This advisory comes barely two weeks after Washington announced new requirements for visa applicants.

Beginning July 25th, all Kenyans applying for US visas must disclose all social media handles they have used in the past five years.

The embassy warned that failure to provide accurate information could result in visa denial and ineligibility for future applications.

Applicants must also certify that all information provided is true and correct before submitting their applications.

The Kenyan DAILY POST