DONALD TRUMP administration issues visa warning to Kenyans travelling to the United States

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - US President Donald Trump’s administration has issued a warning to Kenyans travelling to the United States, cautioning them against overstaying beyond the permitted period of stay.
The US Government termed overstaying a violation of
immigration laws that could jeopardize future visa eligibility.
In a statement released by the US Embassy in Nairobi on
Saturday, August 16th, officials clarified that holding a US visa
does not guarantee how long one may remain in the country.
Instead, a visa only permits a traveler to present
themselves at an American port of entry - such as an airport or seaport - where
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers decide the duration of their stay.
“A US visa allows you to travel to a US port of entry and
request permission to enter. How long you are allowed to stay in the United
States is not your visa’s expiration date,” the embassy explained.
The CBP officer issues an “Admit Until Date” upon arrival,
which can be checked online at i94.cbp.dhs.gov.
The embassy noted that the clarification followed numerous
questions from Kenyans on the difference between visa validity and authorized
stay in the United States.
This advisory comes barely two weeks after Washington
announced new requirements for visa applicants.
Beginning July 25th, all Kenyans applying for US
visas must disclose all social media handles they have used in the past five
years.
The embassy warned that failure to provide accurate
information could result in visa denial and ineligibility for future
applications.
Applicants must also certify that all information provided
is true and correct before submitting their applications.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
