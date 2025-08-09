President RUTO orders swift action after tragic accident along Kisumu-Kakamega Highway claims 25 lives and leaves 32 others injured







Saturday, August 9, 2025 - President William Ruto has directed traffic authorities to take immediate action following the tragic Coptic Roundabout accident on the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway, which has claimed 25 lives and left 32 others injured.

In a statement to Kenyans, Ruto called for a thorough investigation into the events leading to the crash and urged enforcement of traffic laws to prevent future tragedies.

“Our prayers are with the victims of the terrible accident.”

“We ask traffic enforcers to act swiftly to bring to book those responsible for any negligence and address all traffic violations to ensure road safety,” he said.

The accident involved a bus carrying mourners from the Sigoti Clan, reportedly returning from a funeral.

Witnesses said the driver lost control, causing the vehicle, belonging to a local high school, to veer off the road and overturn.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has dispatched road safety auditors to the scene, while Roads CS Davis Chirchir announced a full safety assessment.

Health PS Ouma Oluga has organised an urgent blood drive today at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital to assist survivors, many of whom are being treated in the facility’s Orthopaedic Trauma Ward.