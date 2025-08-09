“Kuna kitu nimewarushia kwa simu,” AUSTIN ODHIAMBO’s mum reveals the Harambee Stars hero sent her money after RUTO fulfilled the Ksh 1M promise!

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Kenyan footballer Austin Odhiambo has captured the nation’s admiration with his standout performance in the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournaments.
Odhiambo scored Harambee Stars’ winning goal against DRC
Congo and scored in Kenya’s 1-1 draw with Angola to keep the hosts hopes of progressing
to the next round alive.
President William Ruto had pledged Ksh 1 million to each
player for every match won, a promise that was fulfilled for Odhiambo and his
teammates.
Speaking to the press, his mother, Evaline Otieno, revealed
her son’s touching gesture after receiving the funds.
"Ata vile pesa iliingia kwa account yake aliturushia
hio pesa hapo na hapo sisi ndio tulitangulia kushika hio pesa. Alisema mama na
baba mko kwa nyumba? Kuna kitu nimewarushia kwa simu. Yangu alinirushia kwa
yangu naya baba yake kwa simu ya babake."
(The moment the money hit his account, he sent it to us
first. “He asked, ‘Mum and Dad, are you home? I’ve sent you something.)
His father recalled Odhiambo’s early love for the game, even
when resources were limited.
“Alipenda mpira ile unafungwa na kamba sikujua utamu wa
boli lakini yeye,”
(He loved football so much that he played with a ball tied
with a thread. I didn’t understand the joy it brought, but for him, it was
everything) he said.
