“Kuna kitu nimewarushia kwa simu,” AUSTIN ODHIAMBO’s mum reveals the Harambee Stars hero sent her money after RUTO fulfilled the Ksh 1M promise!







Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Kenyan footballer Austin Odhiambo has captured the nation's admiration with his standout performance in the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournaments.

Odhiambo scored Harambee Stars’ winning goal against DRC Congo and scored in Kenya’s 1-1 draw with Angola to keep the hosts hopes of progressing to the next round alive.

President William Ruto had pledged Ksh 1 million to each player for every match won, a promise that was fulfilled for Odhiambo and his teammates.

Speaking to the press, his mother, Evaline Otieno, revealed her son’s touching gesture after receiving the funds.

"Ata vile pesa iliingia kwa account yake aliturushia hio pesa hapo na hapo sisi ndio tulitangulia kushika hio pesa. Alisema mama na baba mko kwa nyumba? Kuna kitu nimewarushia kwa simu. Yangu alinirushia kwa yangu naya baba yake kwa simu ya babake."

(The moment the money hit his account, he sent it to us first. “He asked, ‘Mum and Dad, are you home? I’ve sent you something.)

His father recalled Odhiambo’s early love for the game, even when resources were limited.

“Alipenda mpira ile unafungwa na kamba sikujua utamu wa boli lakini yeye,”

(He loved football so much that he played with a ball tied with a thread. I didn’t understand the joy it brought, but for him, it was everything) he said.