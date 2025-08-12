ODM Senator hits out at Interior CS MURKOMEN over threat to sack public servants critical of RUTO’s administration







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana has castigated Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for suggesting that public servants who criticize the Government should be dismissed from office.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 12th, Kibwana warned that such remarks threaten accountability and good governance.

“In public service, raising genuine concerns is essential for improving quality service delivery.”

“Silencing such voices undermines accountability and weakens governance. Constructive engagement, not intimidation, builds a stronger nation,” she said.

Murkomen, speaking in Narok, declared that any public servant participating in political chants should face immediate dismissal, calling such actions unconstitutional.

“There is no chief, assistant chief or police officer who will be tolerated when found speaking ill of the Government… if a public servant insults the President or calls him nicknames such as Kasongo, or chants ‘one term’, they should be sacked immediately,” he stated.

He stressed that public servants must focus on implementing Government policies in line with their oath of office, adding that political participation should be left for the ballot box.

Murkomen’s warning came a day after he urged Kenyans to stop circulating videos of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, claiming that the ex-DP is “unwell” and that sharing his remarks on platforms like TikTok encourages harmful discourse.

