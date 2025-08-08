PHOTOs of ERIC MUNUVE, the pilot of the AMREF plane that crashed at Mwihoko shortly after takeoff from Wilson Airport - He was an experienced pilot! RIP!







Friday, August 8, 2025 - Six people have been confirmed dead and two others injured after an AMREF Flying Doctors aircraft crashed in a residential area of Mwihoko, Kiambu County, on Thursday afternoon.

The Cessna Citation XLS, registration 5Y-FDM, was en route to Somalia with four people onboard when it went down under unclear circumstances.

Kiambu County Commissioner Henry Wafula said the dead include two crew members, two nurses, and two members of the public at the crash site.

One of the crew members was identified as Eric Munuve, a seasoned pilot who had served with AMREF Flying Doctors since October 2018.

Investigations are ongoing.

Condolences to the families of the victims.

Below are Eric’s photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST