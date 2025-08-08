She was too young! PHOTOs of JANE OMUSULA, one of Amref’s staff members killed in Mwihoko chopper crash





Friday, August 8, 2025 - Jane Omusula is among the medical personnel who died after a chopper ferrying AMREF staff members crashed in Mwihoko.

Jane and her colleagues were headed for a rescue mission when tragedy struck, a few minutes after the light aircraft took off at the Wilson Airport.

Her friends have taken to social media to honour her memory and mourn her tragic death.

Alinda Senje, one of her friends, mourned her as an impeccable nurse whose life had been taken too soon.

“What a way to sign out, darling, what an exit. Dramatic just like the exceptional critical nurse you were, Omusula WaOmusula. You have me shattered totally,” she said.

Okoto Nyuka Bel expressed his shock at learning Jane had passed away in such a tragic manner.

“Earlier today an aircraft crashed into a building in Mwihoko, Kiambu County. I expressed my sympathy without knowing that someone I knew personally was among the victims. It is only now that I’ve learnt my former friend, Janet, was also on board. Eeeiy, life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace, Nyar Abandu,” he wrote.



