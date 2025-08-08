Lavish lifestyle of KEVIN OTIENO alias Kevo Sonko, who was arrested for defrauding a foreign investor of over Ksh 79 Million - Rolls in a pricey Mercedes G-Wagon (VIDEOs)







Friday, August 8, 2025 - Kevin Otieno, better known as Kevo Sonko, is among the high-profile suspects nabbed as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) intensifies its crackdown on transnational gold fraud syndicates.

These cartels have been accused of swindling foreign investors out of millions through elaborate fake gold export deals.

According to investigators, Sonko and his accomplices lured a Canadian investor into a bogus transaction involving 250 kilograms of gold, conning him out of a staggering USD 618,000 (approximately KSh 79 million).

Kevo Sonko flaunts his ill-gotten wealth on social media, showcasing his extravagant lifestyle.





His rides include a pricey Mercedes G-Wagon, and he reportedly moves around with his own bodyguard, a true display of his self-styled “big baller” image.

Watch the videos.

Lavish lifestyle of KEVIN OTIENO alias Kevo Sonko, who was arrested for defrauding a foreign investor of over Ksh 79 Million - Rolls in a pricey Mercedes G-Wagon pic.twitter.com/g31phNRXB5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST