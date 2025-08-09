From a gym lover to a convict! VIDEO of the foreign man who killed lawyer ELIZABETH KOKI at Kamiti after he was sentenced to 40 years in prison







Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Christian Kadima, the fitness trainer who killed high-flying lawyer, Elizabeth Koki, is serving his jail term at Kamiti Maximum Prisons after he was found guilty of the murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Kadima met Koki at a gym along Mombasa Road where he worked as a fitness trainer and fell in love with her.

However, their relationship was marred by infidelity and physical abuse.

In 2021, Kadima murdered Koki in cold blood at her house in Syokimau after paying her a visit and fled.

He was later arrested at a lodging in Nairobi CBD while planning to flee to Uganda.

The prosecution proved their case beyond reasonable doubt by presenting 14 witnesses who testified against Kadima, linking him to the crime before he was slapped with the sentence.

A video of Kadima at Kamiti Maximums Prison where he is serving his jail term has emerged.

The smooth-talking convict is seen in the video addressing inmates, a chilling reminder of the man whose charm once masked a violent heart.

Foreign man who killed lawyer ELIZABETH KOKI at Kamiti after he was sentenced to 40 years in prison pic.twitter.com/Fxad92e93G — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 10, 2025

