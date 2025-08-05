Drunk motorist miraculously survives after car flies off Nairobi Expressway onto Mombasa Road (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - A motorist is lucky to be alive after a shocking night accident along the Nairobi Expressway that could have easily turned tragic.
Eyewitnesses say the driver, who appeared intoxicated, was
speeding recklessly when he lost control of his vehicle on the elevated section
of the road.
In a dramatic turn of events, the car smashed through the
guardrails and flew off the expressway, plummeting onto the busy Mombasa Road.
Miraculously, the vehicle missed oncoming traffic by mere
seconds.
Video footage circulating online shows members of the public
rushing to the scene and pulling the disoriented driver from the vehicle.
In the background, some motorists can be heard narrating how
the intoxicated man had overtaken them at breakneck speed just moments before
the crash.
The driver was rushed to the hospital for treatment, while
police towed the wreckage from the scene.
The incident has reignited concerns over reckless and drunk
driving along the Nairobi Expressway, which, despite significantly reducing
travel time since its opening, continues to witness cases of dangerous driving.
