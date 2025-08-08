Gone in a flash! Bishop ONYANCHA’s son poses beside the ill-fated car that claimed his parents’ lives in Narok accident – Heartbreaking PHOTOs







Friday, August 8, 2025 - Former Kisii Gubernatorial Aspirant, Bishop Josiah Onyancha, and his wife have tragically passed away following a fatal road accident in Narok.

The couple was travelling to Nairobi to attend their son Edwin Nyarangi’s graduation ceremony at Mount Kenya University when tragedy struck.

Bishop Onyancha, a well-known figure in Kisii politics who contested the 2022 General Election as an independent gubernatorial candidate, died alongside his wife after their vehicle collided head-on with a lorry.

Photos have since emerged showing one of Bishop Onyancha’s sons standing solemnly beside the wreckage of the ill-fated car, a stark reminder of the devastating crash that claimed his parents’ lives.





The vehicle was completely written off in the accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST