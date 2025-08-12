Several passengers injured after Traffic Police Officer jumps into moving matatu and strangles driver for refusing to offer him a bribe (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - A tragic accident on the Litein-Kericho Road on Tuesday left multiple passengers injured after a 14-seater matatu rammed into a tree under alarming circumstances.

According to initial reports, a traffic police officer allegedly jumped into the moving Nakuru Line vehicle after the driver refused to stop and offer him a bribe.

Witnesses claim the officer began strangling the driver during a scuffle, causing the matatu to veer off the road and crash.

Images from the scene show the vehicle’s front extensively damaged.

Injured passengers were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.



The Motorist Association of Kenya (MAK) condemned the incident, questioning the conduct of the police.

“What type of enforcement is this?” the group asked, warning that such tactics jeopardise lives.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been investigating similar bribery cases, including recent arrests of officers in the Rift Valley, two of them from Litein, a known hotspot for extortion on the Sotik-Kericho Road.

The Kenyan DAILY POST