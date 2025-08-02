Nyali MP MOHAMMED ALI opens up about battling life-threatening illness that has kept him away from politics for 9 months - ‘I almost died”







Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Nyali Member of Parliament, Mohammed Ali, has revealed that he was battling a serious health condition that forced him to take a nine-month break from active politics.

Speaking on Saturday, August 2, Ali disclosed that he had been critically ill and nearly lost his life.

He explained that his absence from the political scene since late 2024 was due to health issues that required urgent attention and a long recovery period.

“I have been very quiet for the last nine months. Some thought I had run away from politics or couldn’t take a stand.”

“But when you're sick, everything else must wait - my health came first. I was very sick; I almost died,” he said.

The MP shared that he underwent three knee surgeries - two in Kenya and one in India - between December 2024 and May 2025.

His health troubles began after he sustained a knee injury during the EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games held in Mombasa in December.

Following the injury, Ali underwent surgery and was advised to limit mobility for at least three months.

“I’ve started walking again and hope to fully recover in the next four to six months. By December, I hope to run,” he said.

Ali assured Nyali residents that although he paused public appearances, constituency operations continued as normal.

He expressed gratitude for the support and urged continued prayers as he works toward full recovery.

