Notorious criminal behind violent robberies in Kiamba arrested - A pistol recovered from his house after an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs)





Saturday, August 16, 2025 - A 26-year-old man believed to be behind a series of violent robberies in Rweno and Kiambaa has been arrested in a dramatic police raid.

The suspect, identified as Stephen Igogo Kariuki, had reportedly unleashed a reign of terror in the area before finally being smoked out of his hideout.

According to authorities, the arrest was made possible following a tip-off from vigilant members of the public.

Law enforcement officers from Kiambaa Sub-County swiftly moved in and cornered Kariuki, ending his run from the law.

Upon interrogation, he led the officers to his residence, where a thorough search was conducted.

During the operation, police recovered a retay falcon pistol, a weapon suspected to have been used in a string of violent robberies that left residents living in fear.

The recovered firearm has since been forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic testing to establish its link to past crimes.

Kariuki is currently in police custody and is expected to be arraigned in court soon to face robbery-related charges.

Authorities praised members of the public for their cooperation in the operation.