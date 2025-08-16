How DAVID ONYANGO orchestrated Ksh 29.2 Million gold scam after luring a foreign investor into an office in Lavington





Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU) have arrested David Onyango Ochanda, a man long on the police radar for orchestrating a sophisticated gold scam that fleeced an American investor of USD 225,968.64.

The elaborate scheme dates back to April 3rd, 2024, when the unsuspecting investor jetted into the country to finalise a deal involving the purchase of 3,370 kilograms of gold.

Upon arrival, he was ushered into an office at Gate 53, Chalbi Drive in Lavington, Nairobi, where he signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement.

The investor even witnessed a smelting process at the seller’s agent's office, an act meant to reinforce the illusion of legitimacy.

On April 25th, 2024, the agent introduced the investor to Toureg Insurance Brokers Limited, allegedly tasked with insuring the gold during transit, whose contact person was David Onyango Ochanda.

An addendum to the original agreement was signed to include insurance charges, and an invoice was issued for USD 226,012.76.

Four days later, the investor wired USD 225,968.64 to the company’s bank account.

The gold, however, never arrived.

Today, detectives executed a coordinated operation that led to the arrest of Ochanda, director of Toureg Insurance Brokers Limited and signatory to the account that received the funds.

Ochanda is currently in custody and undergoing processing, with arraignment scheduled for Monday, August 18th, 2025.



