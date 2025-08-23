Notorious conman busted faking his cousin’s death to milk money from the public in Kahawa Wendani (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 23, 2025 - A notorious conman was caught red-handed faking his cousin’s death in Kahawa Wendani in a bid to solicit money from unsuspecting members of the public.

The man was seen moving around the estate carrying a book plastered with a picture of his alleged “late cousin,” claiming the deceased had been knocked down by a speeding vehicle.

He went further to allege that the body was lying at a city mortuary and urgently needed funds to facilitate burial arrangements.

However, his dubious scheme quickly unraveled after a concerned resident, who had prior knowledge of his tricks, exposed him.

The confrontation attracted curious onlookers who demanded answers.

Realizing that his lies had been uncovered, the conman panicked and fled the scene.

Watch the video.

Notorious conman busted faking his cousin’s death to milk money from the public in Kahawa Wendani pic.twitter.com/d0p1GG2r6K — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST