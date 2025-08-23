MP PETER SALAYSA captured on camera shooting his shot at a LADY at Kasarani (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, was caught on camera making moves on a beautiful lady at Kasarani stadium, where thousands of Kenyans turned up to cheer Harambee Stars.

In the video, the youthful MP is seen confidently approaching the lady, engaging her in playful conversation as the cameras rolled.

At one point, Salasya appears to be shooting his shot, leaving the lady blushing.

This is not the first time the controversial legislator has been linked to his “love for the ladies.”

Salasya, often branded a womanizer by critics, has never shied away from openly expressing his admiration for beautiful women.

Watch the video

Peter Salasya having a moment with a Harambee stars fan! pic.twitter.com/wPKlMW2zAg — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 23, 2025

