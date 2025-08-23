Looters disappointed after trying to loot from an overturned lorry, only to find out it was ferrying stones (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 23, 2025 - A group of opportunistic looters was left disappointed after rushing to an overturned lorry, hoping to cart away “free goodies,” only to discover that the truck was ferrying nothing but stones.

In a viral video circulating online, dozens of people can be seen scrambling towards the accident scene, expecting to walk away with foodstuffs or valuables.

However, their excitement quickly turned into shock when they realized the lorry was loaded with ordinary building stones.

Social media users have since reacted with endless jokes, with many saying karma had served the looters right.

Watch the video.

Looters disappointed after trying to loot from an overturned lorry, only to find out it was ferrying stones pic.twitter.com/Z4mjj8O8mm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST