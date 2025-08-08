AMBER RAY fuels breakup rumours with RAPUDO after coastal getaway with mystery man - Dust is constant (VIDEO)







Friday, August 8, 2025 - Controversial influencer Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray, has left tongues wagging after being spotted with a mystery man during a solo getaway to the coast.

This comes hot on the heels of growing speculation that her marriage to businessman Kennedy Rapudo might be crumbling.

Fans first raised eyebrows when Rapudo all but disappeared from Amber’s social media, a dramatic shift from their usual loved-up, luxury-filled posts.

The pair, who recently enjoyed a romantic Thailand escape, had seemed solid - until now.

On August 6th, Amber shared a video from Malindi, and while it featured her trademark coastal chic look - a sheer skirt and matching bikini top - it was the faceless man beside her that stole that raised eye brows.

Dressed casually in a floral shirt, shorts, and sandals, the man boarded a tuk-tuk with Amber and was later seen entering a high-end resort with her.

To top it off, Amber captioned the video, “I have no idea what’s going on with my life either… I’m just in charge of the outfit,” leaving fans puzzled and intrigued.

Meanwhile, Rapudo is also in the spotlight after a blurry photo surfaced online allegedly showing him dining with another woman.

The poster claimed Rapudo had treated her to a romantic night out, fuelling cheating rumours.

With both parties staying silent and fans playing detective, one thing’s clear - something is definitely brewing in paradise.

Watch the video.