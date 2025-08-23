Alinifukuza kama mbwa usiku - Hook up LADY narrates how Mwingi Central MP, GIDEON MULYUNGI, mistreated her after inviting her to his Karen home for paid ‘fun’





Saturday, August 23, 2025 - A Nairobi-based hook-up lady has come out guns blazing with damning allegations against Mwingi Central MP, Gideon Mulyungi, accusing him of mistreatment after luring her to his Karen residence for paid ‘fun’.

According to the lady, the lawmaker allegedly invited her under the guise of a lavish night, promising handsome payment for her services.

She claims the MP suddenly became hostile, kicked her out of the house, and instructed her to get a cab, assuring her he would settle the bill.

Shockingly, when the cab driver arrived, Mulyungi allegedly refused to pay, leaving her stranded for hours outside his palatial home.

To make matters worse, the lawmaker reportedly left to pick up another lady, only for yet another heated altercation to unfold.

She too was chased away in the middle of the night.

The two ladies eventually had to cost-share cab fare after spending hours stranded in the cold.

Word has it that the rogue MP is fond of mistreating young ladies after inviting them to his Karen home for paid escapades.