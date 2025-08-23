GEORGE WAJACKOYAH stirs debate after calling for night-running to be recognised as a talent and promoted as a tourism attraction







Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Former Roots Party presidential candidate, Professor George Wajackoyah, has once again sparked national debate with a controversial proposal, calling for night-running to be recognised as a talent and promoted as a tourism attraction.

The scholar and lawyer took to social media declaring, “Roots Party recognises night runners as a talent.”

“This will attract tourism.”

His statement quickly went viral, drawing a flood of reactions ranging from ridicule to serious reflection.

Some Kenyans dismissed the suggestion as impractical.

“These guys run at night, how will tourists get the opportunity to explore?” A netizens posed.

Another joked that Wajackoyah was acting as a “recruitment agent” for the runners.

The reactions reflect a familiar pattern surrounding Wajackoyah’s politics.

During the 2022 election, he captured public attention with bold proposals in his Roots Party manifesto, including legalising marijuana to offset Kenya’s debt, and exporting hyena testicles and dog meat as foreign exchange earners.

These unconventional ideas, coupled with his “Shake the Tree Movement,” became a hallmark of his campaign.

Although he did not win the presidency, Wajackoyah has remained a prominent figure in public discourse.

His willingness to champion bizarre proposals continues to provoke conversation, with Kenyans divided over whether his ideas are genuine solutions or simply clout chasing.

His latest night-running proposal has once again cemented his reputation as one of Kenya’s most unconventional political thinkers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST