GEORGE WAJACKOYAH stirs debate after calling for night-running to be recognised as a talent and promoted as a tourism attraction

Saturday, August 23,
2025 - Former Roots Party presidential candidate, Professor George
Wajackoyah, has once again sparked national debate with a controversial
proposal, calling for night-running to be recognised as a talent and promoted
as a tourism attraction.
The scholar and lawyer took to social media declaring,
“Roots Party recognises night runners as a talent.”
“This will attract tourism.”
His statement quickly went viral, drawing a flood of
reactions ranging from ridicule to serious reflection.
Some Kenyans dismissed the suggestion as impractical.
“These guys run at night, how will tourists get the
opportunity to explore?” A netizens posed.
Another joked that Wajackoyah was acting as a “recruitment
agent” for the runners.
The reactions reflect a familiar pattern surrounding
Wajackoyah’s politics.
During the 2022 election, he captured public attention with
bold proposals in his Roots Party manifesto, including legalising marijuana to
offset Kenya’s debt, and exporting hyena testicles and dog meat as foreign
exchange earners.
These unconventional ideas, coupled with his “Shake the Tree
Movement,” became a hallmark of his campaign.
Although he did not win the presidency, Wajackoyah has
remained a prominent figure in public discourse.
His willingness to champion bizarre proposals continues to
provoke conversation, with Kenyans divided over whether his ideas are genuine solutions
or simply clout chasing.
His latest night-running proposal has once again cemented
his reputation as one of Kenya’s most unconventional political thinkers.
