MOSES KURIA slams DUALE, MANDAGO and KAMKET over their controversial remarks about Mt Kenya, warns of ‘dangerous political consequences’







Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Former President William Ruto’s senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has hit out at a section of leaders whom he accuses of making divisive remarks targeting the Mt Kenya region.

In a statement shared on his X account, Kuria named Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Uasin Gishu Senator, Jackson Mandago, and Tiaty MP, William Kamket, among those allegedly accusing the Mt Kenya community of seeing itself as superior to others.

Kuria warned that such utterances risk reviving ethnic-based politics.

“Some of us have unapologetically said NO to returning this country to the politics of negative ethnicity.”

“Equally, we will vehemently resist wholesale condemnation and collective punishment of an entire community,” he said.

The former Gatundu South MP urged leaders to direct grievances at individuals rather than profiling an entire community.

He cautioned that pushing Mt Kenya “against the wall” could lead to dangerous political consequences.

“If Mt Kenya people have eaten your goat, let me know, and I will pay you back.”

“Do not drive our backs against the wall. A point of no return may lead to very unintended consequences,” he warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST