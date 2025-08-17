RAILA ODINGA slams ‘witches’ over malicious rumours on Governor JAMES ORENGO’s health







Sunday, August 17, 2025 - ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has lashed out at individuals who spread false rumours about Siaya Governor James Orengo during his extended stay abroad.

Speaking at Ndori Primary School grounds in Gem, Siaya County, during a fundraising event for the Church of Christ in Africa (CCA), Odinga criticised those who claimed Orengo had resigned or was gravely ill, describing their actions as malicious.

“I was in constant communication with Governor Orengo throughout his time abroad and do not understand the motives behind those who circulated such misinformation.”

“Orengo has returned to the country in good health and is more energised than ever,” Odinga said, likening the rumour-mongers to “witches.”

The ODM leader urged residents of Luo Nyanza to move away from divisive politics and focus instead on development, particularly as the 2027 elections draw closer.

He reaffirmed his commitment to attracting investors into the region, citing Shanta Gold, a mining company preparing to begin gold extraction in Gem Constituency, as a key opportunity for economic growth.

Governor Orengo, who was present at the event, echoed Odinga’s remarks and emphasised the need to strengthen ODM structures nationwide.

He noted that despite participating in the broad-based Government, the party must remain resilient and united.

The Kenyan DAILY POST