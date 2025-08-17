RAILA ODINGA slams ‘witches’ over malicious rumours on Governor JAMES ORENGO’s health

Sunday, August 17,
2025 - ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has lashed out at individuals who spread
false rumours about Siaya Governor James Orengo during his extended stay
abroad.
Speaking at Ndori Primary School grounds in Gem, Siaya
County, during a fundraising event for the Church of Christ in Africa (CCA),
Odinga criticised those who claimed Orengo had resigned or was gravely ill,
describing their actions as malicious.
“I was in constant communication with Governor Orengo
throughout his time abroad and do not understand the motives behind those who
circulated such misinformation.”
“Orengo has returned to the country in good health and is
more energised than ever,” Odinga said, likening the rumour-mongers to
“witches.”
The ODM leader urged residents of Luo Nyanza to move away
from divisive politics and focus instead on development, particularly as the
2027 elections draw closer.
He reaffirmed his commitment to attracting investors into
the region, citing Shanta Gold, a mining company preparing to begin gold
extraction in Gem Constituency, as a key opportunity for economic growth.
Governor Orengo, who was present at the event, echoed
Odinga’s remarks and emphasised the need to strengthen ODM structures
nationwide.
He noted that despite participating in the broad-based Government,
the party must remain resilient and united.

