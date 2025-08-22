Unpaid and Forgotten? Malkia Strikers cry foul over unpaid allowances as RUTO splashes millions on Harambee Stars







Friday, August 22, 2025 - Kenya’s national women’s volleyball team, the Malkia Strikers, have raised an alarm over unpaid allowances.

In a video shared online, the players disclosed that despite assurances from the Ministry of Sports, allowances meant to cater for travel and support for their families had not been disbursed.

“It’s hard to give your best on the court when your mind is back home, worrying about whether your children have food or if your landlord will lock the door,” one player said.

The Strikers, who are set to face Germany on Saturday, August 23rd, revealed that their struggles began long before departure.

They claimed that they were briefly locked out of camp during training in Kenya due to lack of funds, and their squad had to be cut from 20 players to 16 before sponsors stepped in to rescue preparations.

“The information we were getting from the team’s deputy president was that there was no money to get us to camp. Eventually, sponsors intervened, and we got in,” the players said.

They further noted that a meeting with Sports CS Salim Mvurya offered hope, but their coach allegedly blocked them from presenting their grievances directly.

The situation has drawn comparisons to President William Ruto’s recent move to splash millions to the Harambee Stars at the African Nations Championship, with critics accusing the Government of sidelining the Malkia Strikers despite their long record of continental triumphs.

