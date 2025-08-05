MIKE SONKO’s daughter, THICKY SANDRA opens up about her “worst punishment” and why Kenyan men aren’t her type





Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Sandra Mbuvi, has once again set social media buzzing after revealing what she calls her “worst punishment.”

“Kuna time niligongesha Range Rover mpya halafu mamangu akaniambia nioshe vyombo kama punishment. For 3 days sikuwa naruhusiwa kudrive any of my 3 cars, nikapewa personal driver. Aki I was bored!”

(There was a time I crashed a brand new Range Rover. My mum punished me by making me wash dishes. For three days I wasn’t allowed to drive any of my three cars. I was assigned a personal driver. I was so bored!)

Known for her bold personality and luxury lifestyle, Sandra previously went viral for confessing that she only eats ugali made with butter or Blue Band.

She recently stirred even more conversation during a TikTok live when asked about dating preferences.

“What did Kenyan men do to you?” a fan asked. With a shrug, she replied, “Nothing… they’re just not my type. Like, ew.”

Clearly, Sandra Mbuvi isn’t afraid to speak her truth - or live it unapologetically.