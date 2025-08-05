Comedian YY’s post after his Ex and baby mama MARY AKOTH weds lawyer JACK OKULA backfires - See how netizens are roasting him!





Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Comedian YY is trending online after his ex and baby mama, Mary Akoth, tied the knot with lawyer Jack Okula in a vibrant traditional wedding, just months after her breakup with YY.

Photos from the celebrations leaked over the weekend, revealing that the couple hosted not one, but two ceremonies - on May 31st and August 3rd.

The wedding comes less than a year after Marya and YY’s highly publicized split in September 2024.

The two, who share a daughter, had been admired for their cordial co-parenting and visible chemistry.

In a recent post, YY shared a humorous clip poking fun at President Ruto’s Ksh 1 million-per-player promise to the Harambee Stars, joking that the funds could be saved by paying the goalkeeper to let the team lose.

However, fans quickly flooded the comments section, trolling YY and speculating that he looked heartbroken, with some claiming, “He looks like he’s been crying.”

See some of the comments below.

Comedian YY’s post after his Ex and baby mama MARY AKOTH weds lawyer JACK OKULA backfires pic.twitter.com/0wv2kPS7uS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 5, 2025



