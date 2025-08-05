Media personality JOYCE GITURO forced to apologize for defending monster Nairobi Baptist pastor who was accused of preying on young men







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Media personality Joyce Gituro has issued a public apology after receiving a backlash over a comment she made regarding the suspension of Pastor Munengi Mulandi from Nairobi Baptist Church.

In a statement released on Tuesday, August 5th, Gituro admitted she had initially misunderstood the gravity of the matter and spoke out before knowing the full details.

“I shared a comment yesterday, unaware of the full and serious nature of the pastor’s suspension. I assumed it was an internal disciplinary matter and reacted to what seemed like public shaming.”

“Once I learned the truth, I deleted the comment,” she clarified.

Gituro expressed deep regret for her earlier remarks and affirmed her strong opposition to abuse.

“As a mother and a Christian, I firmly stand against all forms of abuse and stand in solidarity with victims. I totally regret my fast reaction to that story,” she added.

The controversy began after the Nairobi Baptist Church released a statement on Sunday, August 3rd, confirming Pastor Mulandi’s removal following serious allegations of misconduct.

The Elders Council, after reviewing his actions, found them incompatible with pastoral standards and revoked his ordination.

Gituro’s initial comment - “So, why put it on social media? You are damaging a brother more” - sparked widespread criticism, prompting her to delete it and clarify her position.