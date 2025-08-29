MEN ONLY! Here are the 25 rules of the ‘game’ when scouting for a good player - This is not about football!

1. Never play without boots no matter how good or beautifully lawned the playing field is.
2. Never renew a player's existing contract once they've started negotiations
with other clubs.
3. Signing legends is not recommended and, if you must, don't get attached or give them long-term contractual associations.
4. Legends can only offer 3 mins of honest work and they don't train daily. Have young talents on the side.
5. If a player starts causing problems in the dressing room, respectfully release the player. Violence is not tolerated at the club house.
6. Never sign an underage player. The rules of the game are
very strict. If you're unsure about the age of the player, ask for their
government Identification cards or birth certificates.
7. Always have a strong bench for squad depth coz your star player will have off days every month
8. Always ensure to have a strong quality bench. Let the star player know if they're not performing, they can be released.
9. Never overestimate a player's loyalty coz they can always force a transfer if a Saudi Club shows interest. Remember they are not Francesco Totti or Steven Gerrard.
10. Never announce or unveil a player until they put pen to paper, Saudi Pro league Clubs (sponsors) may make a last minute lucrative offer.
11. Always remember your sworn arch rivals are always watching to snatch your best player when you least expect.
12. If a player rejects a Saudi Pro League offer, go for that player.
13. Priotize the versatile/utility players. The ability to
play in different positions is a valuable skill and an added advantage.
14. Never let the roar of the crowd make your player try new
skills. They may be ruled out for 9 months with an ACL.
15. When signing a new player, ensure you can manage
financial fair play in the market. They come expensive these days.
16. If you are releasing a promising player, ensure you
activate the buy back clause.
17. Always allow room for an exit clause in the contract.
Players come and go. Be ready.
18. Never fall in love with a player on loan
19. Never sign a player who is too attached to their old
club.
20. If you get a good and obedient player when you're in the
lower leagues, don't release them when you become a top club. Players are
stubborn and troublesome outside there.
21. Some players are bound to be released, always keep an
eye in the transfer market.
22. Once a player starts absconding match days over filmsy
excuses of lack of bus fare, drop the player.
23. No player is bigger or better than the club. Treat them
equally.
24. Never trust the words of the player's youth coach, they
praise their players and say good things to all buying clubs.
25. Finally, never sign a player who once rejected your
offer while you were losing, but now wants to join your team because you
started winning trophies or you made a move abroad.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
