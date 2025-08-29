MEN ONLY! Here are the 25 rules of the ‘game’ when scouting for a good player - This is not about football!





1. Never play without boots no matter how good or beautifully lawned the playing field is.

2. Never renew a player's existing contract once they've started negotiations with other clubs.



3. Signing legends is not recommended and, if you must, don't get attached or give them long-term contractual associations.



4. Legends can only offer 3 mins of honest work and they don't train daily. Have young talents on the side.



5. If a player starts causing problems in the dressing room, respectfully release the player. Violence is not tolerated at the club house.

6. Never sign an underage player. The rules of the game are very strict. If you're unsure about the age of the player, ask for their government Identification cards or birth certificates.



7. Always have a strong bench for squad depth coz your star player will have off days every month



8. Always ensure to have a strong quality bench. Let the star player know if they're not performing, they can be released.



9. Never overestimate a player's loyalty coz they can always force a transfer if a Saudi Club shows interest. Remember they are not Francesco Totti or Steven Gerrard.



10. Never announce or unveil a player until they put pen to paper, Saudi Pro league Clubs (sponsors) may make a last minute lucrative offer.



11. Always remember your sworn arch rivals are always watching to snatch your best player when you least expect.



12. If a player rejects a Saudi Pro League offer, go for that player.

13. Priotize the versatile/utility players. The ability to play in different positions is a valuable skill and an added advantage.

14. Never let the roar of the crowd make your player try new skills. They may be ruled out for 9 months with an ACL.

15. When signing a new player, ensure you can manage financial fair play in the market. They come expensive these days.

16. If you are releasing a promising player, ensure you activate the buy back clause.

17. Always allow room for an exit clause in the contract. Players come and go. Be ready.

18. Never fall in love with a player on loan

19. Never sign a player who is too attached to their old club.

20. If you get a good and obedient player when you're in the lower leagues, don't release them when you become a top club. Players are stubborn and troublesome outside there.

21. Some players are bound to be released, always keep an eye in the transfer market.

22. Once a player starts absconding match days over filmsy excuses of lack of bus fare, drop the player.

23. No player is bigger or better than the club. Treat them equally.

24. Never trust the words of the player's youth coach, they praise their players and say good things to all buying clubs.

25. Finally, never sign a player who once rejected your offer while you were losing, but now wants to join your team because you started winning trophies or you made a move abroad.

