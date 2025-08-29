Comedian OGA OBINNA breaks silence on controversy surrounding his Range Rover Vogue’s ‘666’ number plate!





Friday, August 29, 2025 - Popular comedian and content creator, Oga Obinna, has finally addressed the buzz surrounding his recently acquired Range Rover Vogue, whose number plate carries the digits “666.”

The discussion resurfaced after the luxury ride was involved in a minor accident, reigniting debate over the plate’s unusual sequence.

Addressing the speculation, he admitted that many fans had expressed unease about the number, given its long-standing associations with superstition, bad luck, and religious symbolism.

“I’ve seen a couple of people who are still superstitious about the 666 number on the number plate of my whip.”

“If this number is demonic, then why did the Government give it to me?” he asked, brushing off the negativity.

Rather than dwell on the fear, the comedian joked about its possible upside.

“And if I have the number, is it a sign? Is it a sign that I’m going to be rich?” he teased.

Adding to the intrigue, Obinna revealed that this isn’t his first encounter with the number.

“My KRA PIN has 666. Very strange. The last five digits are 666,” he said, leaving fans even more fascinated.

Whether cursed or blessed, Obinna seems unfazed - choosing humor and curiosity over superstition.