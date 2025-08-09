OMOSH ONE HOUR steals the show at State House event after taking to the dancefloor with a well-endowed woman (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Jacaranda-based political commentator, Omosh One Hour, was among the hundreds of youths who gathered at State House for an empowerment programme hosted by President William Ruto.

Omosh became the centre of attention after hitting the dancefloor with a well-endowed woman, showing off his impressive and flexible waist moves.

In the viral clip, the Omosh sways and spins to Ohangla beats as the crowd erupts in cheers, clearly enjoying the unexpected performance.

Interestingly, Omosh, once a fierce critic of President Ruto’s administration, has in recent months transformed into one of the Head of State’s vocal supporters.

Watch the video.

OMOSH ONE HOUR steals the show at State House event after taking to the dancefloor with a well-endowed woman pic.twitter.com/JrAhgGiOjl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST