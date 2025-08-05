Kenyan actor, DADDIE MARTO, breaks silence on separation from wife, KOKU LWANGA, in candid statement amid domestic violence allegations







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Renowned Kenyan actor and media personality, Martin Githinji, popularly known as Daddie Marto, has opened up about his separation from long-time partner, Koku Lwanga.

In a heartfelt and unfiltered statement, Marto set the record straight after months of speculation.

According to Marto, the couple separated in December 2024 and, despite hopes for reconciliation, agreed by March 2025 to part ways.

He moved out in April, but stayed nearby to ensure stability for their children.

By May, they had even prepared a joint statement, intending to release it at the right time.

Marto dismissed any ambiguity about the breakup. “This is a fact, not wishful thinking,” he stated.

Addressing rumors of abandonment, he detailed his continued financial support, from school fees to household bills, all backed by records.

He also recalled pausing work in mid-2024 to support Koku in completing her mother’s house in Kerugoya, a project he funded to the point of taking a loan - a debt he still carries.

Amid the unfolding drama, Koku came forward with serious allegations, accusing Marto of being violent and engaging in infidelity during their relationship. Her claims sparked public debate, with many demanding clarity from both sides.

While Marto acknowledged the pain surrounding their separation, he firmly denied the accusations, calling them untrue and damaging.

“I take full responsibility for my part, but I will not carry what is not mine,” he said.

He further clarified a much-talked-about altercation at his home, stating that he was confronted at his door and, following therapy advice, recorded the incident.

A scuffle ensued where he sustained an injury on his eye.

The matter is now under police investigation, and he insists there was no history of violence in their relationship.

"Since that night, I’ve been painted as violent and irresponsible - nothing could be further from the truth,” he wrote. Marto has since taken legal steps to address what he calls online defamation.

He ended his statement with a call for healing and dignity, reaffirming his commitment to co-parenting in peace and shielding his children from public noise.