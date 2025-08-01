Faded socialite RISPER FAITH continues flaunting her new body after going for another surgery despite health risks (PHOTOs)







Friday, August 1, 2025 - Former Nairobi Diaries star and once-popular socialite, Risper Faith, is back in the spotlight, not for a comeback, but for flaunting her newly enhanced body after yet another cosmetic surgery.

Despite previously revealing that she suffered health complications from earlier procedures, Risper seems undeterred.

Her latest photos show off a more sculpted figure, leaving little to the imagination.

Critics have called her out for promoting unrealistic beauty standards and ignoring medical risks, especially after she had previously spoken about dealing with side effects from past surgeries.

Others argue that she is desperate to stay relevant, accusing her of using her body to chase clout amid fading fame.

See the photos.

