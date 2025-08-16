Trending! Tanzanian singer ALI KIBA’s Ksh 1.5 million designer jacket sparks wild reactions among Kenyans (PHOTO)







Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Legendary Bongo Flava star, Ali Kiba, is once again the center of online chatter, this time not for his music, but for his daring fashion statement.

A photo of the Tanzanian hit maker rocking a high-end designer jacket has gone viral, with reports suggesting that the piece costs a staggering KSh 1.5 million.

While fans admired his taste for luxury, Kenyans on social media couldn’t help but poke fun at the jacket’s nostalgic look.

Many compared it to the cozy, patterned coats once proudly worn by their grandmothers.

See the photo and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST