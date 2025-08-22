LADIES, these five outfit colours might be killing the vibe in the bedroom - ‘Ditch these colours if you want to impress him’ (VIDEO)





Friday, August 22, 2025 - It’s often said that men are visual creatures, and when it comes to intimacy, what you wear can set the tone or totally switch it off.

One bold TikToker has gone viral after sharing a list of outfit colors that, according to her, could ruin the mood when you’re with your man.

In her clip, she showcased five shades she believes women should avoid if they want to keep the spark alive.

Surprisingly, black, grey, and mustard were on her “no-go” list.

She argued that while some of these colors may look chic for a night out, they don’t always translate well in a romantic setting.

Her message was simple: the right color choice can go a long way in elevating the experience, while the wrong shade might just make things feel dull.

However, some netizens defended the classic allure of black, while others insisted that confidence, not color, is what truly matters.

Still, the debate has sparked conversations about how much outfits (and their colors) really influence the mood behind closed doors.

So ladies, next time you’re picking an outfit for some quality time with bae, maybe pause and think: is this color setting the right mood?

