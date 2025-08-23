MALALA explains the absence of KALONZO, MATIANG’I and other opposition leaders at GACHAGUA’s JKIA reception





Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) deputy leader, Cleophas Malala, has clarified why key opposition principals skipped the dramatic homecoming of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday.

Speaking on Friday, Malala said the leaders’ absence was a deliberate strategy to avert possible disruption.

He claimed intelligence reports had revealed plans by hostile groups to block them if they appeared together at the airport.

“Invitations were sent to all United Opposition leaders. Their decision not to come was strategic. We had agreed they would instead join us at the Kamukunji rally,” Malala stated.

His remarks sought to dispel speculation of cracks in the opposition following the conspicuous absence of Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua and DAP Kenya’s Eugene Wamalwa.

According to Malala, the airport welcome was meant as a DCP function, while the Kamukunji meeting was designed as a broader opposition event.

However, the rally was disrupted after hostile groups blocked opposition leaders along Mombasa Road.

“We know the other side wishes for division, but we are united,” Malala said, noting that heavy police presence further hindered their movements.

Gachagua returned from a six-week stay in the United States to a rousing welcome. Thousands of youthful supporters thronged JKIA from early morning, waving party banners and escorting his convoy.

The celebrations, however, turned chaotic near City Cabanas after stone-throwing youths disrupted the procession, injuring several people including journalists.