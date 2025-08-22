EXPOSED!! KATE ACTRESS’s new lover, MICHAEL MWANGI, entangled in cheating scandals with campus girls







Friday, August 22, 2025 - Seasoned actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, is once again the subject of online discussion after explosive claims emerged about her new husband, Michael Mwangi.

According to tea served by a social media whistleblower and later shared by blogger Edgar Obare, Mwangi has an appetite for campus girls despite being married to the celebrated actress.

The anonymous lady claimed that Mwangi had a fling with one of her close friends just weeks ago after a night out at a Nairobi restaurant.

She further alleged that the fling happened while Kate Actress was away on an overseas trip.

The allegations come barely six months after Kate and Mwangi exchanged vows in a low-key wedding ceremony, which had been celebrated as a fresh start for the actress following her past heartbreaks.





