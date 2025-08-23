GACHAGUA warns Mt Kenya residents to be wary of President RUTO’s attempt to buy their support - ‘Take the money but…”

Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned Mt Kenya residents to be vigilant against what he termed as President William Ruto’s tactic of offering handouts during his countrywide tours.
Speaking in Kanyuambora, Mbeere, Embu County, on Saturday,
Gachagua claimed that the Head of State was using cash as a strategy to win
back public trust.
“As the leader of Mt Kenya, the President will bring a lot
of money here. We cannot bury an elephant with its tusks.”
“Take the money, but do not give him our votes,” the
Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader told residents.
He further urged locals to punish the President politically
for allegedly dismissing Justin Muturi from his Cabinet, pledging to work with
other opposition figures to ensure Ruto serves only one term.
Gachagua also challenged residents to resist the current
administration, including local United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislators
allied to the Government.
Leaders accompanying him echoed his sentiments with Kiambu
Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa accusing the Government of sponsoring chaos
witnessed during Gachagua’s arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport
(JKIA) on Thursday.
“Now we know it is you, William Ruto, who caused the
violence. Why are they only attacking Gachagua? That shows he is the leader,”
Karungo alleged.
Gachagua jetted back into the country on August 21st
after a six-week stay in the US.
His return was marked by a massive show of support but also
marred by violence along Mombasa Road, where youth clashed with his supporters
and journalists covering the event were injured.
