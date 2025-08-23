GACHAGUA warns Mt Kenya residents to be wary of President RUTO’s attempt to buy their support - ‘Take the money but…”







Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned Mt Kenya residents to be vigilant against what he termed as President William Ruto’s tactic of offering handouts during his countrywide tours.

Speaking in Kanyuambora, Mbeere, Embu County, on Saturday, Gachagua claimed that the Head of State was using cash as a strategy to win back public trust.

“As the leader of Mt Kenya, the President will bring a lot of money here. We cannot bury an elephant with its tusks.”

“Take the money, but do not give him our votes,” the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader told residents.

He further urged locals to punish the President politically for allegedly dismissing Justin Muturi from his Cabinet, pledging to work with other opposition figures to ensure Ruto serves only one term.

Gachagua also challenged residents to resist the current administration, including local United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislators allied to the Government.

Leaders accompanying him echoed his sentiments with Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa accusing the Government of sponsoring chaos witnessed during Gachagua’s arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday.

“Now we know it is you, William Ruto, who caused the violence. Why are they only attacking Gachagua? That shows he is the leader,” Karungo alleged.

Gachagua jetted back into the country on August 21st after a six-week stay in the US.

His return was marked by a massive show of support but also marred by violence along Mombasa Road, where youth clashed with his supporters and journalists covering the event were injured.

