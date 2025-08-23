Major boost for Kenya as global agency upgrades country’s credit rating on RUTO’s economic policies







Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Kenya has received a major boost after global rating agency S&P upgraded the country’s long-term sovereign credit rating from ‘B-’ to ‘B’, citing reduced near-term external liquidity risks and improved economic management under President William Ruto’s policies.

The United States-based agency announced on Friday, August 22nd, that the decision reflects growing confidence in Kenya’s ability to meet financial obligations, driven by strong growth, tighter fiscal discipline, and supportive monetary policy.

S&P noted that robust export earnings and steady diaspora remittances had strengthened Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves, easing liquidity pressures and narrowing the current account deficit.

The agency added that Eurobond repayments, scheduled gradually between 2025 and 2027, remain manageable following liability management measures undertaken earlier this year.

“The stable outlook reflects our view that Kenya’s robust growth and reduced near-term external liquidity risks balance still-high interest costs and challenges in consolidating the fiscal position,” S&P stated.

The rating agency further highlighted that recent monetary easing has lowered domestic yields, boosting private-sector credit growth.

This upgrade comes less than a year after S&P downgraded Kenya from ‘B’ to ‘B-’, citing uncertainty following Ruto’s withdrawal of the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

The bill, which sought to raise Ksh346 billion through new taxes, was abandoned after nationwide protests that turned deadly.

Despite the setback, S&P now says Kenya’s economic reforms have restored confidence, offering renewed optimism for debt sustainability and investor trust.

