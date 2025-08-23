Police officer on the run after shooting and killing his colleague while on duty in Vihiga

Saturday, August 23, 2025 - A police officer is on the run after shooting and killing his colleague while on duty at a Government fertilizer depot in Luanda, Vihiga County.
The deceased, Constable Nicholas Samoei, was fatally shot in
the head on Thursday night at the Esirabe Depot where the two were guarding
supplies.
Confirming the incident, Luanda Sub-County Police Commander
Richard Siele said initial claims by the suspect that Samoei had taken his own
life were dismissed after investigators recovered both officers’ rifles and
established the fatal shot was not self-inflicted.
“The deceased was shot in the face, with the bullet exiting
through the back of his head. From the evidence, it is clear he did not kill
himself but was murdered,” Commander Siele stated.
The suspect fled the scene soon after the shooting and
switched off his phone, prompting a multi-agency manhunt.
Police have described him as armed and dangerous.
Residents reported hearing gunshots between 8 p.m. and 10
p.m., only to later discover Samoei’s body lying at the site.
Siele noted that the fleeing officer initially phoned in to
claim Samoei had shot himself but later disappeared.
“From the sequence of events, we strongly suspect the
colleague is responsible,” he added.
Samoei’s body was taken to Vihiga County Referral Hospital
mortuary as investigations continue.
Authorities have appealed to the public for information that
could lead to the suspect’s arrest.
