Police officer on the run after shooting and killing his colleague while on duty in Vihiga





Saturday, August 23, 2025 - A police officer is on the run after shooting and killing his colleague while on duty at a Government fertilizer depot in Luanda, Vihiga County.

The deceased, Constable Nicholas Samoei, was fatally shot in the head on Thursday night at the Esirabe Depot where the two were guarding supplies.

Confirming the incident, Luanda Sub-County Police Commander Richard Siele said initial claims by the suspect that Samoei had taken his own life were dismissed after investigators recovered both officers’ rifles and established the fatal shot was not self-inflicted.

“The deceased was shot in the face, with the bullet exiting through the back of his head. From the evidence, it is clear he did not kill himself but was murdered,” Commander Siele stated.

The suspect fled the scene soon after the shooting and switched off his phone, prompting a multi-agency manhunt.

Police have described him as armed and dangerous.

Residents reported hearing gunshots between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., only to later discover Samoei’s body lying at the site.

Siele noted that the fleeing officer initially phoned in to claim Samoei had shot himself but later disappeared.

“From the sequence of events, we strongly suspect the colleague is responsible,” he added.

Samoei’s body was taken to Vihiga County Referral Hospital mortuary as investigations continue.

Authorities have appealed to the public for information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest.