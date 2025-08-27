MADOLLAR MAPESA exposes Tanzanian socialite AISHA’s fake lifestyle - 20 ladies squeezed in Kilimani apartment, each paying 300 bob rent







Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Tanzanian socialite Aisha Feruzy, who caused a stir after bragging about her “luxurious lifestyle” on Obinna’s show, has been exposed for allegedly living a fake life.

According to Madollar Mapesa, Aisha and 20 other slay queens are cramped in an Airbnb apartment in Kilimani, where they cost–share rent.

Each pays around Ksh 300 per day, contrary to the high-end image she portrays online.

The exposé comes just a day after Aisha set unrealistic standards on Obinna show and went as far as trashing Kenyan women, claiming they lack class compared to Tanzanian women.

Check out Madollar’s post.

