Classic 105 presenter MIKE MONDO drowning in debt-Flashy lifestyle exposed as FAKE!





Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Classic 105 radio host, Mike Mondo, is said to be living a double life as details emerge about his financial woes.

Despite portraying himself as a man of class and success on social media, sources close to him reveal that the celebrated presenter is deep in debt, with several financial institutions putting him on a red alert for loan defaults.

Insiders claim Mondo has been struggling to maintain his flashy image, allegedly borrowing heavily to fund his lifestyle.

One former staffer at a local financial institution disclosed that in 2023, the presenter borrowed a loan from the firm he was working with and never repaid.

“The boss was always complaining about how Mike Mondo kept defaulting on loans,” the source revealed.

Now, creditors are said to be growing restless, with mounting pressure on the radio personality to clear his arrears before tougher measures are taken against him.

Whether the popular presenter will come clean about his financial struggles remains to be seen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST