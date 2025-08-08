PHOTO of the well-endowed Kamba woman, IRENE NZIOKA, that two cops were fighting over in Kitengela - One of the cops died during the fight

Friday, August 8, 2025 - A dramatic love triangle between two police officers ended in tragedy after one of them plunged to his death from a fourth-floor balcony in Kitengela, Kajiado County.
According to a police report, the deceased, Police Constable
Manasseh Ithiru,
attached to Kitengela Police Station, died after falling from Geoffrey Flats, an apartment
complex located about three kilometres south of the station along Deliverance
Road.
Sources say Constable Ithiru had gone to visit his
girlfriend, 27-year-old
Irene Wavinya Nzioka, who lives in room 416 of the building, on
the fateful day.
Hours later, Sergeant
Abubakar Said, attached to the CIPU EPZ Camp in Athi River,
allegedly arrived at the same apartment unannounced, also to see Nzioka.
The encounter quickly turned into a heated confrontation,
escalating into a physical fight.
Police say Sgt. Said overpowered his junior and allegedly
threw him over the balcony.
Investigations into the incident are underway.
Below is a photo of the woman at the centre of the deadly confrontation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments