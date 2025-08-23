Drama! Former Governor MIKE SONKO cries uncontrollably and unleashes unprintable insults after Harambee Stars’ shock loss to Madagascar (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko once again stole the spotlight after reacting dramatically to Harambee Stars’ humiliating defeat to Madagascar.

In a viral video making rounds online, Sonko is seen weeping uncontrollably moments after the final whistle, visibly shaken by the national team’s loss.

His emotions quickly turned into anger as he hurled a series of unprintable insults.

Sonko, who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and outspoken nature, appeared to take the defeat more personally than the players themselves.

The video has sparked heated debate among Kenyans online, with some sympathizing with Sonko’s passion for football while others ridiculed him for “overreacting” to a simple game.

Sonko had promised Harambee Stars players Ksh 400 million if they lifted the Chan cup.

Former Governor MIKE SONKO cries uncontrollably and unleashes unprintable insults after Harambee Stars’ shock loss to Madagascar pic.twitter.com/LPeT6VYffz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 23, 2025

