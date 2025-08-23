Drama! Former Governor MIKE SONKO cries uncontrollably and unleashes unprintable insults after Harambee Stars’ shock loss to Madagascar (VIDEO)

Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko once again stole the spotlight after reacting dramatically to Harambee Stars’ humiliating defeat to Madagascar.
In a viral video making rounds online, Sonko is seen weeping
uncontrollably moments after the final whistle, visibly shaken by the national
team’s loss.
His emotions quickly turned into anger as he hurled a series
of unprintable insults.
Sonko, who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and
outspoken nature, appeared to take the defeat more personally than the players
themselves.
The video has sparked heated debate among Kenyans online,
with some sympathizing with Sonko’s passion for football while others ridiculed
him for “overreacting” to a simple game.
Sonko had promised Harambee Stars players Ksh 400 million if
they lifted the Chan cup.
Former Governor MIKE SONKO cries uncontrollably and unleashes unprintable insults after Harambee Stars’ shock loss to Madagascar pic.twitter.com/LPeT6VYffz— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 23, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
