JOYCE WAMBUI! Identity of the woman captured on CCTV attacking her husband with a knife unmasked! She pulled the same stunt last year



Friday, August 8, 2025 - The woman captured on CCTV two weeks ago attacking her husband with a kitchen knife in Buru Buru has been identified as Joyce Wambui, and this isn’t her first time making headlines.

The same woman was caught on CCTV last year in a similar domestic confrontation, brandishing a knife at her visibly shaken spouse.

The latest footage shows her advancing on her husband in a heated row, knife in hand, before other occupants in the house stepped in to restrain her.

Wambui’s husband sustained injuries on his head during the scuffle.

Kenyans on X, led by blogger Aoko Otieno, are now calling for her arrest.


