LARRY MADOWO and his girlfriend, EDITH KIMANI, turned up at Kasarani to cheer Harambee Stars looking like a match made in heaven (PHOTO)







Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Celebrated CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, and his girlfriend, media personality Edith Kimani, were the centre of attention on Sunday after they were spotted at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, cheering on the national football team, Harambee Stars.

Dressed casually yet fashionably, they blended in with the crowd while still standing out as one of Kenya’s most admired media power couples.

Madowo, who is currently a CNN International Correspondent, and Kimani, a Deutsche Welle (DW) news reporter, appeared relaxed and happy as they cheered Harambee Stars.

Their public appearance comes amid growing interest in their relationship, which they have mostly kept private, occasionally teasing their followers with playful social media posts.

