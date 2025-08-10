Baddie Addiction! KHALIF KAIRO’s latest PHOTO with slay queens sets social media ablaze despite repeated warnings that women could be his downfall







Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Car dealer and online personality, Khalif Kairo, is once again trending for his love of “baddies”, despite repeated warnings from friends and fans that women could be his ultimate downfall.

His latest viral moment came after he shared a photo in the company of a bevy of beauties, sending social media into overdrive.

Some fans praised his taste, while others teased that Kairo’s soft spot for glamorous women might one day cost him more than just attention.

The outspoken entrepreneur has in the past openly admitted to having a weakness for beautiful women, a habit that continues to keep him in gossip headlines.





The Kenyan DAILY POST